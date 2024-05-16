Submit Release
MACAU, May 16 - Adhering to the theme for the 2024 International Museum Day, "Museums for Education and Research", the Communications Museum and the Maritime Museum jointly organized the "Seminars of International Museum Day, Macao 2024", exclusively for museum professionals, which took place on May 16th at the Communications Museum’s Auditorium. The speakers, Professor Wei Jun of Fudan University, Mr. Li Lisong, Director of Dongguan Museum, Dr. Mok Kar Wing, Chief Curator of Hong Kong Museum of Art, and Dr. Tang Man Leung, Director (Art) of Hong Kong Heritage Museum, were invited to talk on museum education and research and other related topics, as well as to interchange ideas with local colleagues, sharing the latest trends in the museum field as to enhance the vision and objectives for museum management.

