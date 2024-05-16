Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Cao Zhongming Calls on Singaporean Foreign Minister Dr.Vivian Balakrishnan

On 13 May 2024, Ambassador Cao Zhongming called on Singaporean Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.

Ambassador Cao expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore for their thoughtful arrangements in facilitating his assuming office and noted that last year, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong jointly elevated the bilateral relationship to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership”, charting the direction for the development of the China-Singapore relations in the new era. Ambassador Cao stated his willingness to work with friends from various sectors in Singapore to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders from two sides and push for new development of the bilateral relations. He expressed confidence that under the new leadership, Singapore would continue to prosper and contribute to regional peace and development.

Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan welcomed Ambassador Cao and stated that Singapore-China relations were at a historic high with frequent high-level interactions, strong political mutual trust, close exchanges in various fields and fruitful practical cooperation. He said that Singapore highly valued its relationship with China, respected China's core interests, and was willing to work with China to further advance Singapore-China relations and ASEAN-China relations to new heights.