Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Holds Political Consultation with Permanent State Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland Jukka Salovaara

On May 15, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li held the China-Finland political consultation at the vice foreign ministerial level with Permanent State Secretary at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland Jukka Salovaara in Beijing.

Deng Li said that the two heads of state have maintained close exchanges, charting the course for the development of bilateral relations. The Chinese side has always viewed China-Finland relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and hopes that both sides will adhere to the principles of mutual respect and equality, continuously promote bilateral friendship through dialogue and cooperation, and jointly cope with challenges.

Jukka Salovaara said that Finland attaches importance to the development of its relations with China, firmly pursues the one-China policy, and hopes to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, expand cooperation in green areas such as energy transition and circular economy, and maintain communication on multilateral affairs.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on international and regional hotspot issues of mutual interest and concern.