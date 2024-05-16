SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO's SECONDMENT SPEECH DURING THE COMMISSION ON APPOINTMENTS PLENARY SESSION

Mr. President, I rise to second the motion for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of 16 Foreign Service Officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

To all appointees, I would like to remind you all, to always prioritize the welfare of our citizens abroad, especially our OFWs, by understanding their challenges and advocating for their rights and welfare. Napakahirap pong mapalayo sa pamilya at wala ho silang matakbuhan doon kundi po kayo.

Bilang isa sa mga authors at co-sponsor ng Republic Act 11641 o Department of Migrant Workers Act, ang pakiusap ko po sa ating mga kawani ng DFA, yun nga po, huwag po sana natin pabayaan ang mga OFWs. Sana po ay mayroon silang malalapitan na tulong 24/7, kahit saan at kahit kailan.

Tandaan po natin na wala na po silang matatakbuhan sa ibang bansa kundi kayo lang. Dapat bukas po ang inyong opisina niyo para sa lahat, at lalung-lalo na po sa ating mga minamahal na OFWs.

Again, Mr. President, I reiterate my full support for the ad interim appointment of the DFA officials.

Congratulations to all of you.