PHILIPPINES, May 16 - Press Release

May 14, 2024 Bringing public health services closer to communities: Bong Go lauds turnover of Super Health Center in Goa, Camarines Sur On Tuesday, May 14, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the turnover of the newly established Super Health Center in Barangay Balaynan in Goa, Camarines Sur, a milestone aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility for the community. In a video message, the senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, underscored the primary purpose of these Super Health Centers: to bring the government health services closer to the Filipino people. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. Senator Go emphasized the critical role these centers play in decongesting hospitals, facilitating early disease detection, and providing essential healthcare services such as primary care and medical consultations directly to the community. He pointed out that while these Super Health Centers offer basic services, they can significantly bolster the health sector in Camarines Sur. "Nakita naman natin ang naging epekto ng pandemya sa ating bansa. Kaya mas mabuting maging handa tayo. The more than we need to invest in our healthcare system," Go said. Go also mentioned that 18 Super Health Centers are funded in the province as assessed by the Department of Health. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds had been allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. The senator expressed his gratitude to all local officials, particularly Mayor Marcel Pan, who was celebrating her birthday during the turnover ceremony, for their collaborative efforts in making the Super Health Center a reality. The event was also marked by public appreciation and excitement for the new health facility. Meanwhile, Go's Malasakit Team provided barangay health workers in attendance with some relief items, such as shirts, grocery packs, snacks, and volleyball and basketball balls. "Sa wakas, ang Super Health Center sa Barangay Balaynan ay natapos na. Ito'y patunay ng ating sama-samang pagsisikap at malasakit sa kalusugan ng bawat isa sa ating komunidad," Go said. As healthcare remains a top priority for Senator Go, he also highlighted other legislative agendas aimed at improving health services in the country, including his support for the continued operations of Malasakit Centers and the construction of more Regional Specialty Centers. These initiatives reflect his commitment to ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all Filipinos. He then extended his support to residents facing health concerns and encouraged them to make use of the Malasakit Centers located at Bicol Medical Center in Naga City and the Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center in Cabusao, by seeking medical assistance there. The Malasakit Centers Act was principally authored and sponsored by Go and was signed in 2019 by former president Rodrigo Duterte. It aims to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the DOH, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. There are currently 165 Malasakit Centers operating nationwide, successfully aiding approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. Go is also the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. These facilities will focus on providing advanced medical care for specific conditions, thereby enhancing the capacity to offer specialized treatment and cater to the complex health needs of Filipinos in all regions.