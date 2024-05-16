PHILIPPINES, May 16 - Press Release

May 16, 2024 Gatchalian calls out DOE for forced power outages due to feedstock constraints Senator Win Gatchalian called out the Department of Energy (DOE) for forced power outages attributed to lack of sufficient feedstock or raw materials needed by generation companies to operate at full capacity. In the case of the Ilijan natural gas plant in Batangas, for instance, the DOE was aware that its supply agreement involving the Malampaya oil gas field already expired in June last year which in turn led Ilijan to operate at a reduced capacity. The vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy, Gatchalian said the DOE should have taken the necessary proactive steps that would have ensured Ilijan, with a capacity of 1200 megawatts, to operate at full capacity, particularly when electricity demand surged in previous months due to hot weather conditions brought by the El Niño phenomenon. This would have prevented a series of red and yellow alerts in the country's main transmission grid experienced by the country beginning last month. Red and yellow alerts indicate insufficiency of electricity supply and reserve. "Paano tayo nagkaroon ng loss of gas supply? We know that during summer, demand increases and we need all the supply we can get," he said at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Energy on the recent spate of red and yellow alerts. The senator emphasized that the DOE should have intervened in resolving concerns hounding generation companies, such as the feedstock concern of Ilijan. According to him, the DOE even issued a department circular requiring an inventory of feedstock for generating companies and yet failed to implement the same. "DOE should monitor the supply of feedstock and not just the output of electricity or else there would be no electricity," Gatchalian said, emphasizing that DOE should undertake the necessary interventions to help resolve concerns hounding generation companies and to help ensure sufficiency of electricity supply. "It's in the best interest of the government to see it up and running," said Gatchalian, referring to Ilijan, noting that the red and yellow alerts that the country experienced recently would not have happened only if power generating facilities were operating at full capacity. The DOE should have planned for this way ahead," he said. "My suggestion is that if there is a permitting problem, customs problem, then the DOE should extend a helping hand," he added. Gatchalian tinuligsa ang DOE dahil sa forced outages dulot ng kawalan ng sapat na feedstock Tinuligsa ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Energy (DOE) dahil sa mga forced power outages dulot ng kakulangan ng sapat na feedstock o raw materials na kailangan ng mga generation company para tumakbo sila ng full capacity. Sa kaso ng Ilijan natural gas plant sa Batangas, halimbawa, batid ng DOE na ang supply agreement nito sa Malampaya oil gas field ay nag-expire na noong Hunyo noong nakaraang taon pa na naging dahilan para mag-operate ang Ilijan sa mas mababang kapasidad nito. Sinabi ni Gatchalian, ang vice chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy, na ang DOE ay dapat mayroong proactive steps upang matiyak na ang Ilijan, na may kapasidad na 1200 megawatts, ay umaandar ng buong kapasidad nito, lalo na noong tumaas ang demand ng kuryente sa mga nakaraang buwan dahil sa mainit na kondisyon ng panahon dala ng El Niño phenomenon. Naiwasan sana ang serye ng red at yellow alerts sa pangunahing transmission grid ng bansa na naranasan ng bansa simula noong nakaraang buwan. Ang red at yellow alerts ay nagpapahiwatig ng kakulangan ng suplay ng kuryente at reserba. "Paano tayo nagkaroon ng loss of gas supply? Alam natin na sa panahon ng tag-init ay tumataas ang demand at kailangan natin ang lahat ng suplay na makukuha natin," sabi ni Gatchalian sa isang pagdinig na ginawa ng Senate Committee on Energy ukol sa serye ng red and yellow alerts. Binigyang-diin ng senador na dapat ay pumagitna ang DOE sa pagresolba sa mga problemang kinasasangkutan ng generation companies tulad ng issue sa suplay ng feedstock ng Ilijan power plant. Ayon sa kanya, naglabas pa ang DOE ng department circular na nangangailangan ng imbentaryo ng feedstock para sa mga generation companies ngunit nabigo itong ipatupad ang sarili nitong circular. "Dapat subaybayan ng DOE ang suplay ng feedstock at hindi lamang ang output ng kuryente dahil kung hindi, wala talagang kuryente," sabi ni Gatchalian, na binigyang diin na ang DOE ay dapat magsagawa ng mga kinakailangang interbensyon upang makatulong na malutas ang mga alalahanin ng mga generation companies at upang makatulong na matiyak ang sapat na suplay ng kuryente. "Makikinabang ang gobyerno kapag tuloy-tuloy ang pagtakbo ng mga planta," sabi ni Gatchalian, na tinukoy ang Ilijan power plant. Binanggit niya na ang red at yellow alerts na naranasan ng bansa kamakailan ay hindi mangyayari kung gumana lang sana ang mga generating company nang buong kapasidad nila. Ang DOE ay dapat na nagplano para sa isyung ito nang maaga," sabi niya. "Ang mungkahi ko, kung may problema sa permitting, oproblema sa customs, dapat handang tumulong ang DOE," dagdag niya.