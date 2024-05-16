PHILIPPINES, May 16 - Press Release

May 16, 2024 Bong Go urges focus on poverty alleviation amid inflation concerns; assists indigents in Nagcarlan, Laguna "Tulungan natin ang mahihirap nating kababayan, yung mga helpless at yung mga hopeless. Sino pa bang magtutulungan kundi tayong kapwa Pilipino," Senator Christopher "Bong" Go stressed in a video message during his Malasakit Team's relief effort for indigents at the municipal gymnasium of Nagcarlan in Laguna on Tuesday, May 14. Addressing 930 indigent residents, Go reiterated through a video message his commitment to uplifting the lives of the poor, emphasizing the need for public servants to focus on creating more opportunities for underprivileged Filipinos. His call to action comes in light of recent findings which highlight inflation as the most pressing issue for the majority of adult Filipinos in the first quarter of 2024. Senator Go underscored the importance of addressing these issues, particularly inflation, which directly impacts Filipinos' daily lives. "The rising prices of basic commodities are a significant burden on our people, especially the poor. We need to take concrete steps to mitigate this issue and provide relief to our fellow citizens," he said. Furthermore, Go urged his fellow public servants to prioritize policies that create more job opportunities and towards attaining food security. "We must work together to ensure that every Filipino has a chance to lead a dignified life. This includes creating more jobs, increasing wages, and making basic necessities more accessible," the adopted son of CALABARZON continued. The disadvantaged residents received snacks, vitamins, and masks while some of them received mobile phones, shirts, balls for basketball and volleyball, and shoes. Furthermore, through the efforts of Mayor Elmor Vita, the residents received financial support from the national government. As the senator concluded his remarks, he reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the quality of life for Filipinos. "Let us continue to work together for the betterment of our communities and the prosperity of our nation," Go urged. Senator Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, remains focused on streamlining medical assistance to indigent patients nationwide through the Malasakit Centers program. These 165 Malasakit Centers, including those at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital have been instrumental in breaking down barriers to healthcare access, ensuring that Filipinos can avail of medical services without excessive costs. According to the Department of Health, the program has helped approximately ten million Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. The senator, also known as Mr. Malasakit, vowed to continue serving the Filipino people to the best of his capacity. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga nangangailangan nito lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," he ended.