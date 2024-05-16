EuroTube prepares launch of hyperloop test facility DemoTube near Zurich
Swiss research institute EuroTube has started assembly of its hyperloop test facility DemoTube at the Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich, Switzerland.DüBENDORF, SCHWEIZ, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EuroTube Foundation has announced the start of assembly of its DemoTube test facility on the grounds of the Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich. In the presence of representatives of the Board of Trustees and the partner companies of the EuroTube Foundation, the Innovation Park and the city of Dübendorf, the first components of the hyperloop research facility were presented.
The facility is used to research the innovative hyperloop technology, which will enable emission-free travel at speeds of up to 900 km/h in vacuum tubes. The magnetic levitation technology used allows the vehicle to glide frictionless. The reduced pressure drastically reduces air resistance and thus saves additional energy. For example, a hyperloop on medium-haul continental routes is expected to save up to 95% of emissions compared to a commercial aircraft.
The EuroTube Foundation was founded in 2019 by ETH graduates. In 2021 EuroTube was declared a research institution of national importance by the Swiss Federal Council for research into this promising technology.
The DemoTube system will be located on the part of the Innovation Park next to the Dübendorf airfield and will include a 120-metre-long tube made of vacuum-tight special concrete as well as an airlock and magnetic levitation track. In the first step, the assembly of the vacuum chamber and the airlock on the apron of the Innovation Park will begin until the construction site is ready. Vacuum tests in the chamber can begin as early as mid-July for the occasion of the European Hyperloop Week, which is taking place in Zurich for the first time. Around 20 student engineering teams from all over the world are expected to present their hyperloop prototypes and test them on specially built rails and in the DemoTube.
"We are very proud to have reached this milestone and to provide a first insight into how a new means of transport for a sustainable future is being created with the assembly of the facility. The new technology will be successful if we empower and encourage the next generation of researchers to experiment and break new ground, together with companies. With DemoTube, however, we also want to use this research at the Dübendorf site to get the public excited about sustainable technologies in the transport sector. I am very grateful for the hard work of our team and the generous support of our partners, without whom it would not have been possible to reach this point," says Doré de Morsier, founder and chairman of the EuroTube Foundation.
"The launch of the DemoTube by EuroTube at our campus is a milestone for Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich, underscoring our leadership in technological innovation and sustainable transport. This facility isn't just a hyperloop testbed; it embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global cooperation. Swissloop, the ETH student focus project housed on our campus, and our collaboration with EuroTube, are propelling Switzerland towards groundbreaking advancements in high-speed travel, driving progress for a more sustainable, interconnected future.," says Martin Sturzenegger, Managing Director, Switzerland Innovation Park Zurich Foundation.
