Appointment of Minister Agio Pereira as Interlocutor on Greater Sunrise Discussions

Thu. 16 of May of 2024, 05:28h

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão has appointed Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, to act as an interlocutor in discussions with the Steve Bracks AC in his capacity as Australia’s Special Representative on the development of Greater Sunrise.

The development of Greater Sunrise is a strategic priority for Timor-Leste to build the foundation of a sustainable economy and provide social benefit and opportunities for the Timorese people. Francisco da Costa Monteiro, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, is leading this work in cooperation with his Australian counterpart, Madeleine King MP, Minister for Resources, consistent with the regulatory framework established by the Maritime Boundary Treaty between Timor-Leste and Australia.

Minister Pereira will act as an interlocutor for the purposes of regular discussions with Steve Bracks and to act as a conduit to the Timorese leadership on Greater Sunrise. Minister Pereira is well placed to act in this capacity given his role as Timor-Leste’s Agent in the United Nations Compulsory Conciliation process that resulted in the Maritime Boundary Treaty as well as his deep understanding of the Australian political system. As an interlocutor, Minister Pereira will help facilitate communication, convey information and build understanding between the two governments.

The Government of Timor-Leste is pleased with the progress being made to develop Greater Sunrise and the appointment of an interlocutor will play a role in the facilitation of this critical project.