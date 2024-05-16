Nature’s Source Debuts Real-Time Carbon Tracing For Full-Cycle Restaurant Sustainability

Nature’s Source's compostable packaging provider unveils new, real-time carbon footprint tracking for foodservice industry.

The planet-friendly packaging brand will reveal a new carbon emission monitoring software at the National Restaurant Association Show May 18 - 21 in Chicago

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature’s Source, the sustainable materials packaging provider of Supreme Source & Supply, a global innovator in food service manufacturing and logistics, will showcase its customized Carbon Footprint Management Service, a new interactive function of the supply chain management platform, TradeInsight, at the National Restaurant Association Show May 18 - 21, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Offered as a value-added service exclusively and free of charge for customers of Nature’s Source, the carbon tracing dashboard provides Uber-style monitoring in real-time from raw material sourcing to production distribution, helping foodservice industry clients achieve carbon reduction targets, forecast emission trends, earn carbon footprint offset certification and add reforestation projects to environmental goals.

Features and benefits of Nature’s Source’s carbon tracing system:

- Part of a full-cycle green supply chain that reduces more than 50% of emissions.

- Provides real-time carbon emissions data per item/order and comprehensive reports.

- QR code scans on packaging give access to data for low-carbon publicity.

- Certified by SGS and strictly aligned with ISO14067, PAS2050, and the GHG Protocol.

"Nature's Source is setting a new standard in the packaging industry by integrating state-of-the-art sustainability with our revolutionary carbon footprint tool,” says Fisher Yu, President of Supreme Source and Supply and Nature’s Source. “Our innovative approach not only transforms how products are packaged but also how their environmental impact is measured and managed.”

“We are empowering businesses to join us in making a tangible difference,” says Yu. “We’re paving the way for a future where packaging leaves a positive mark on the planet, not a carbon footprint."

The Nature’s Source Customized Carbon Footprint Management Service will be showcased to foodservice industry professionals at the Supreme Source & Supply Company’s Lakeside Center Booth #10227 at McCormick Place in Chicago at the National Restaurant Association Show from May 18-22, 2024.

Nature’s Source is a revolutionary new environmental brand that utilizes planet-friendly raw materials and groundbreaking technology to manage the entire green supply chain and significantly reduce the negative impact on the Earth’s climate. As pioneers of environmental stewardship, we go beyond merely supplying products; we are crafting the future of sustainability. Our diverse portfolio of compostable and recyclable products embodies our commitment to the planet, transforming every item we offer into a step toward ecological responsibility. Combined with our groundbreaking technology, we offer full transparency and clarity on the lifecycle and carbon footprint of each our products.

Website: https://www.bynaturessource.com/

Supreme Source & Supply Co., Inc. is a premier supply chain management company integrating innovation, a global supply chain network, and a commitment to sustainability. We are customizing solutions for today’s companies by providing high-quality, disposable products for the foodservice industry. We are food service industry experts specializing in plastic, paper, aluminum, and molded fiber products. We pair our products with groundbreaking technology to deliver full-circle supply chain management solutions to our customers.

Website: https://supremesource.net/