Cosmetic Thread Market Size Growing at 6.5% CAGR Set to Reach USD 280.5 Million By 2034
Rowing Demand for Non-Invasive Facial Rejuvenation Solutions is Driving the Cosmetic Thread Sales. Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sales of cosmetic threads or absorbable thread sutures in 2019 were nearly US$ 109.3 million. As more people are looking for non-invasive procedures that can improve their facial characteristics and preserve a young appearance, the demand for cosmetic thread market is growing around the world.
According to Fact.MR analysis report, the global aesthetic threads industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 148.8 million. The analysis of the market further reveals the demand for cosmetic threads to rise at 6.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. By the conclusion of this forecast period, the cosmetic thread industry value is forecast to reach up to US$ 280.5 million.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9332
“With the growing patients' desire for a speedy recovery and little downtime, market participants are now competing on the grounds of reducing thread lift recovery time without compromising its noticeable effects. In addition to this, the social media presence of the businesses and word-of-mouth referrals now play a crucial role in their success and competitiveness, “– says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Takeaways from the Global Cosmetic Thread Market Study Report
The overall market in North America, with a valuation of US$ 40 million in 2024, holds around 27% of the total cosmetic thread sales around the world. The United States is the leading market in North America for cosmetic threads, which is projected to advance with a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034.
The popularity of cosmetic threads is observed to be growing at a faster rate in Mexico, which is expected to witness a 7.9% CAGR through 2034. The skin-tightening threads market in East Asia stood at US$ 5 million in 2019 and is estimated to be around US$ 8 million in 2024. The cosmetic thread industry in China closely follows Japan in total valuation, which is expected to reach US$ 6 million by 2034.
Regional Insights:
Within East Asia, there exists a significant opportunity for market participants to broaden their offerings in facial rejuvenation thread products, catering to a diverse array of consumer aesthetic preferences. Over the forthcoming decade, the demand for cosmetic threads across the region is anticipated to escalate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, culminating in a market valuation of US$ 16 million by the close of 2034.
Japan emerges as the predominant producer of cosmetic threads within East Asia, commanding an estimated regional market share of 44.4% in 2024. Market players in Japan have demonstrated remarkable strides in product innovation, positioning themselves as formidable contenders on the global stage. Recent innovations such as thread lifts targeting the jawline and neck have particularly fueled growth within the Japanese market.
According to insights gleaned from regional market analysis conducted by FMI, Japan is poised to experience an annual growth rate of 7% throughout the projection period. Conversely, China is expected to witness a marginally higher annual growth rate of 7.9% during the same timeframe.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9332
Competitive Landscape for Cosmetic Thread Market Players
As preferences for non-surgical aesthetic treatments grew in the last decade, many market players in the healthcare sector invested more in cosmetic thread solutions. However, the competition is still moderate, and many new market players are emerging with higher capitalization to spend on research and development of facial rejuvenation threads.
In September 2021, PDO Max introduced a new numbing cannula intended to pre-tunnel and numb the treatment sites with lidocaine before PDO threads are inserted. Cannula Max is distinct due to its size of 21G x 100mm and is particularly well-suited for common treatments on the cheeks, brow, and jaw that involve repositioning the skin using barbed sutures.
In December 2021, Croma Pharma Inc. introduced Anchor Plus PDO threads in the market that have more cogs and improved thread integrity. The company claims that these threads are stronger and more resilient and are designed to be used to lift sagging skin in the neck, cheekbones, and lower face.
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030. Revenue from the market in 2022 is valued at US$ 69.2 billion and is projected to climb to US$ 146.5 billion by the end of 2030.
Combination Therapy in Aesthetics Market: The global combination therapy in aesthetics market is estimated at US$ 3.69 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 8.03 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034.
About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
Email: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here