Pre-cooked Flour Market Set to Hit US$ 5.3 Billion at 5.4% CAGR by 2034

Sales of Pre-cooked Flour Made from Nutrient-rich Grains Rising Due to Increasing Demand for Functional Food Products: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pre-cooked flour market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 3.14 billion in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the next ten years. Pre-cooked flour is a type of flour that has been partially cooked or processed before being packaged and sold to consumers.It is a functional ingredient due to its nutritional attributes. Its versatility in diverse food applications, including bakery items, snacks, cereals, pasta, noodles, soups, sauces, and more, enhances the nutritional content of the final products.Market growth is attributed to increasing demand for fortified food products, which is driving sales of pre-cooked flour. Utilization of barley, legumes, cassava, oats, and other nutrient-rich grains is on the rise in the production of flour and pre-cooked flour to meet the increasing demand for functional food products.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9845 Key Takeaways from the Market Study:The global pre-cooked flour market was valued at US$ 2.41 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.14 billion in 2024. By the end of 2034, the market is forecasted to touch US$ 5.3 billion.The market in North America is estimated to increase at a steady pace of 4.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market in East Asia is evaluated to reach a size of US$ 1.35 billion by the end of 2034. Conventional pre-cooked flour is set to account for 65.5% market share in 2024. In terms of source, rice accounts for a market of 20.95% in 2024.“Pre-cooked flour sourced from wheat, corn, and rice to hold substantial share in the market over the next 10 years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market Benefiting from Advancements in Food Processing TechniquesDemand for pre-cooked flour is being propelled by several factors, including rising consumer interest in convenient and nutritious food options, heightened awareness of health and wellness, and growing preference for functional foods. Manufacturers of pre-cooked flour are consistently introducing new product offerings to meet varied consumer needs and dietary preferences. Furthermore, advancements in food processing techniques and the formulation of innovative products are also playing a significant role in driving the growth and diversification of the market.The pre-cooked flour market in East Asia is experiencing significant growth due to shifts in dietary choices, rising urbanization, and increasing preference for convenient food selections. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are among the countries witnessing a substantial rise in pre-cooked flour consumption, attributed to its adaptability and ease of use in diverse culinary food options.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9845 Competitive LandscapeKey players in the pre-cooked flour industry include Goya Foods, Lifeline Foods, Empresas Polar, Harinera Del Valle, Cargill, Bunge, and ITC Limited. These companies are actively pursuing diverse developmental tactics such as acquisitions, mergers, stringent testing procedures, and innovative product introductions to capitalize on opportunities in the pre-cooked flour market and enhance their market presence.Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a leading manufacturer of pre-cooked flour, is based in the United States and ranks among the top agricultural processors and suppliers of food ingredients worldwide. ADM offers a diverse range of pre-cooked flours designed to meet various dietary requirements and consumer preferences.Gastaldi Hnos S.A. ensures that its pre-cooked flour undergoes rigorous testing and quality assessments. These products are analyzed in laboratories at various stages of the production process to ensure consistent and precise information from start to finish.The increasing prominence of online B2B sales channels such as Alibaba, eWorld Trade, Global Sources, and Amazon Business is set to positively influence the expansion of the pre-cooked corn flour market in the foreseeable future.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR provides an impartial analysis of the global pre-cooked flour market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and projecting forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), source (wheat, corn, rice, barley, legumes), end use (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, foodservice, household/retail), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Fonio Flour Market : Fonio flour is used in households like bakery, cakes, pasta, cookies whose consumer base has been continuously increasing, consequently leading to high market growth of fonio flour market. 