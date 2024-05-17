Women in Tech SEO Festival Returns to Philadelphia with Stellar Lineup
This full-day conference features insightful talks by industry experts.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Women in Tech SEO Festival is set to make its return to Philadelphia on Thursday, September 19th, 2024. Hosted by Women in Tech SEO, this event promises a full day of enlightening discussions led by prominent figures in the field.
Scheduled from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST at Convene CityView, the festival will kick off with registration at 8:00 AM, followed by the first session at 9:00 AM. Attendees can expect a packed agenda featuring 10 insightful talks by 10 distinguished speakers, covering various aspects of search marketing.
The festival aims to create a supportive environment for women and marginalized genders in the marketing and tech industry. Recording tickets are available for purchase by all, ensuring accessibility to valuable insights and knowledge shared during the event.
The lineup of speakers includes Bianca Anderson, Manager of Organic Growth at hims & hers, who will delve into the practical application of Google's official Search Quality Rater Guidelines. Jamie D'Alessandro, Senior SEO Specialist at Amsive, will share strategies for E-commerce success during the holiday season, while Krystal Taing, VP of Solutions at Uberall, will explore techniques for tailoring digital customer journeys to local contexts.
Other sessions will cover topics such as the impact of AI on internet discourse, inclusive content marketing strategies, SEO testing frameworks, and the integration of PPC and SEO for improved marketing results.
Natasha Burtenshaw-deVries, Director of Organic Growth at Flywheel Digital, will discuss the importance of training in the SEO industry, while Heather Hamilton, Senior SEO Specialist at Archer Education, will offer insights on leveraging authenticity to advance one's career.
Attendees will have ample opportunities for networking during breaks and networking drinks following the event. Additionally, post-event recordings will be provided to all ticket holders, ensuring access to valuable content beyond the conference day.
Early Bird Tickets are now sold out, but standard tickets are available, priced at $399, with discounts available for multiple purchases: 2 for $349 each, and 3 or more for $299 each.
For those unable to attend in person, Recording Only tickets are available for purchase at $99 each. These tickets grant access to recordings of all sessions post-event in October, allowing everyone to benefit from the valuable insights shared during the festival.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.womenintechseo.com/conference/usa for more details. For inquiries, please contact contact@womenintechseo.com. To learn more about the brand’s community and events, visit this YouTube video.
About Women in Tech SEO
Women in Tech SEO is a leading free community in the marketing and tech industry, with over 10,000 members and 50,000 followers; connecting women and people of marginalized genders through their online groups and in-person festivals in London, Berlin and Philadelphia. Visit womenintechseo.com to learn more.
Areej AbuAli
Women in Tech SEO
contact@womenintechseo.com