“12 Rounds of Mental Conditioning: Us Vs LIFE ‘The Big Fight’ ” Book Launch at Gleason’s Gym
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join celebrated author and speaker, Elliot Allen, for the highly anticipated launch of his latest book, “12 Rounds of Mental Conditioning: Us Vs LIFE ‘The Big Fight’ ” on Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 7 PM to 10 PM at the iconic Gleason’s Gym, 130 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. This event marks a significant milestone in Elliot’s career, celebrating over three years of dedication and hard work in bringing this transformative book to life.
During a time when the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, Elliot’s new book emerges as a crucial tool for mental resilience. “12 Rounds of Mental Conditioning” is not merely a book; it is a comprehensive guide designed to equip individuals with the strategies needed to overcome life’s hurdles. “We have an obligation to ourselves to be better, but how can we when we don’t know how to,” Elliot remarks on the necessity of Mental Conditioning in today’s world.
Elliot, along with his wife Michele, invites readers and enthusiasts to dive into the realm of Mental Conditioning, which is essential for navigating the complexities of modern life. This book provides actionable insights and strategies to help readers face their personal battles with strength and wisdom.
Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Time: 7 PM to 10 PM
Location: Gleason’s Gym, 130 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
RSVP: https://www.mentalconditioningmovement.com/12rounds.html
About Elliot Allen:
Elliot Allen is an esteemed author and advocate for mental strength. With years of experience engaging with individuals from various walks of life, Elliot has committed himself to studying and teaching mental resilience. His writings and workshops aim to empower individuals to face life’s challenges with courage and strategic thinking.
Sharon Leid
Sharon Leid
