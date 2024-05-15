Submit Release
Ministers McEntee and Burke welcome agreement on actions to increase the competitiveness of Ireland in attracting key skills

The Single Permit Directive requires that the decision to issue, amend, renew or reject the single permit shall constitute a single administrative act combining a residence permit and an employment permit within a 90 day timeline. EU Member States, and countries such as Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, already operate a single application procedure for employment and residence permits. Today, the Government has agreed that implementation of the single permit should begin and that, in principle, Ireland should opt-in to the Directive. The opt-in will be subject to a further Government decision at the appropriate time.

