Acclaimed Food Allergist Releases Children's Book Filled With Lessons and Fun
I wanted to teach children that they have the power to be heroes and that they can demonstrate grace through forgiveness.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with Food Allergy Awareness Week, Dr. Alice Hoyt, Chief Allergist at Hoyt Institute of Food Allergy, is proud to announce the launch of her children’s book, Wally the Seafood-Allergic Walrus. It’s a fun, heartwarming story for children, parents, and educators alike.
— Dr. Alice Hoyt
In Wally the Seafood-Allergic Walrus, there is a focus on understanding and managing food allergies, being prepared with necessary medications like an "EpiFriend," and displaying empathy in emergency situations. The story highlights the significance of forgiveness, friendship, growth and understanding as Wally and his friends embark on an exciting journey filled with laughter, lessons, and a walrus who loves seaweed soup!
“I wrote this story as a way to teach young children about food allergies in a way that respected the allergen but wasn’t scary,” Hoyt said. “I also wanted to teach children that they have the power to be heroes and that they can demonstrate grace through forgiveness.”
Dr. Hoyt, who was recently named “Practice Champion for the Year” by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), is board-certified in allergy and immunology, pediatrics and internal medicine and is passionate about working with families and schools to help manage food allergies.
“Just as it’s important that I offer patients the most advanced therapies for food allergies, it’s also my job to advocate for them,” Hoyt said. “This book helps me do that by educating others about the challenges families face when managing food allergies, and it demonstrates the wonderful, happy life that can absolutely be lived despite food allergies.”
Wally the Seafood-Allergic Walrus is available for presale now and will go live on Saturday, May 18.
About the author
Dr. Alice Hoyt has been practicing academic, evidence-based medicine for more than a decade. She is board-certified in internal medicine, pediatrics and allergy and immunology — and has a degree in nutrition — a background that equips her to handle anything related to food allergies. Hoyt is also the chief volunteer physician for Code Ana, a non-profit organization she founded that equips schools for medical emergencies. Code Ana has served more than 15,000 childcare and school professionals through its online learning portal. Through the EpiReady program, which helps schools and early childcare centers obtain stock epinephrine, Hoyt has prescribed hundreds of stock epinephrine auto-injectors. She is married and has two children.
Abbey Hebert
Scott Walker Media
+1 504-298-9293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube