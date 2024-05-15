Assistant Secretary and Director General Arun Venkataraman Announces a “New Era” of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON - Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman issued a statement on the development of a new suite of tools and services to help U.S. businesses engage in exporting.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era for the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service. America’s economy benefits significantly from its robust export sector, and we are proud to introduce a suite of new tools and services to help U.S. businesses seize the power of the international marketplace to boost sales and create high paying jobs in the process. We are harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to transform our customers’ interaction with ITA’s vital resources including exporting information, guidance, and roadmaps to understand foreign market opportunities, connect with buyers, secure finance, and ultimately fast track to global success. Our team of commercial officers and trade specialists, located in more than 100 U.S. cities and 80 international markets, are available in person and online to assist you throughout your export journey. We are proud to be your partner.”

Among the new web-based tools and services currently under development include the Global Business Navigator—the U.S. government’s first AI-powered ChatBot for exporter information. Also available are an Aspiring Exporter Roadmap and Export Nation podcast series which aim to provide new-to-export businesses with information and resources along their exporting journey.

