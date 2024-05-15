NBAA Hails Final Congressional Passage of Long Term, Forward-Looking FAA Reauthorization Bill

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, May 15, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) welcomed today’s congressional passage of a comprehensive measure to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for five years, by a vote of 387 to 26, with 17 not voting.

“We are very pleased to see this important and historic legislation, after many months of work, advance to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Both sides of the aisle, on both sides of the Capitol, have come together and passed a bill that reflects the business aviation community’s priorities, provides a long-term roadmap for the agency and ensures that America will continue to lead the world in aviation safety, security, sustainability, innovation, workforce development and investment in airports and other critical infrastructure.”

Bolen noted that the bill contains a first-ever general aviation title, a key section of the legislation focused on enhancing safety, streamlining regulations and improving certification processes for general aviation aircraft, supporting certification for advanced air mobility (AAM) powered-lift aircraft and other technologies, and protecting flight privacy.

Other welcome aspects of the FAA reauthorization measure include numerous process and protocol improvements for the FAA office of aerospace medicine, including pilot mental health, and removal of barriers for those seeking aviation careers while expanding the aviation workforce pipeline and improving training standards.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed its FAA reauthorization bill in July 2023, but debate over certain provisions in the U.S. Senate version of the measure delayed a vote in that chamber until last week. The bill moved back to the House for reconciliation and final passage ahead of the May 17 expiration of a fourth extension to the FAA authorization package passed in 2018. It now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

