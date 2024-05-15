Semilux International Ltd. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for December 31, 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semilux International Ltd. (“Semilux” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SELX), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”) for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at https://investors.semilux.com.

In addition, the Company's shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F, which includes the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from the Company's Investor Relations department at: IR@semilux.com.

About Semilux International Ltd.

Semilux is domiciled in the Cayman Islands and operates through its subsidiaries, Taiwan Color Optics, Inc. (“TCO”) and Semilux Ltd. TCO is an optical and 3D sensing technology company that is primarily involved in the customization, design and supply of optical components and integrated chip for various industries including autonomous driving, intelligent lighting, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. In collaboration with its clients, TCO conceptualizes and produces high precision optics and sensing modules that are specifically customized to clients’ needs for ease of integration in overall design and production. Applications for TCO’s products include automotive laser headlight systems, adaptive driving beams (ADB) as well as light detection and autonomous driving systems (LiDAR). More information can be found at: http://www.semilux.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and certain oral statements made by Semilux and its respective affiliates, from time to time may contain, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Semilux’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, the expected use of proceeds, Semilux’s continued growth and expansion and its ability to deliver value to customers and investors, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by Semilux with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 12, 2024, the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed by Semilux with the SEC on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Semilux’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Semilux and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Semilux undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

