Maverick Milestones: Celebrating Years of Service

There is nothing quite like being a Maverick and the longer you are a part of the Maverick family, the more true that statement becomes.

Faculty and staff who have completed five, 10, 15, 20, 25, or more, years of service within the University of Nebraska in the past year, or who have retired or have announced their upcoming retirement since last year’s celebration are recognized.

This Year's Honorees

Eligibility

To be eligible for the years of service award, faculty and staff must be in a full-time benefits-eligible appointment that falls on a 5-year milestone increment.

Retirees and Service Award Honorees will receive an email later in the month for instructions on receiving a Maverick Milestones gift package.

Celebrate Your Colleagues

Share your congratulations with your colleagues through UNO's People Are Everything platform! People are Everything is a fantastic tool to send your coworkers and colleagues a quick message of congratulations. You can also share a moment of congratulations by posting on LinkedIn and tagging UNO.