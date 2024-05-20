FUN NEWS FOR PHILADELPHIA, PA AREA RESIDENTS: FUNFULL HAS ADDED THE WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS AS AN “UNLIMITED” PARTNER
Members of Funfull can now enjoy this MLB team’s home games free with Funfull membership.
The Wilmington Blue Rocks are an ideal way to introduce kids to our national pastime.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funfull, the “hot” membership program for family entertainment, is proud to announce the Wilmington Blue Rocks is now an “Unlimited” partner. Members of Funfull can now enjoy this MLB team’s home games free with Funfull membership.
— Vishal Patel, CEO
The High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals MLB team, the Wilmington Blue Rocks are considered one of the most community-oriented teams in Minor League Baseball. Blue Rocks promotions at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium include “Pups in the Park” for dog owners and lovers; Fireworks Friday, with a fireworks display every Friday night; Family Funday, including a pregame catch on the field and a postgame opportunity to run the bases; a Cowboy Hat Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gate; $2 Dog Wednesdays, when hot dogs are just $2 each; and much more.
“We’re so pleased to offer, on a free-with-membership basis, Minor League Baseball that includes a huge amount of fun for families,” said Funfull CEO Vishal Patel. “The Wilmington Blue Rocks are an ideal way to introduce kids to our national pastime.”
Funfull members in the Feasterville, PA area are able to enjoy these fun venues on an “Unlimited,” or free with membership, basis:
Altitude Trampoline Park Feasterville - Feasterville, PA
Game Gallery - Langhorne, PA
TNT Amusements Inc - Southampton, PA
Keep Music Alive - Feasterville, PA
Thunderbird Lanes - Philadelphia, PA
Thunderbird Lanes - Warminster, PA
Historic Fallsington Inc - Levittown, PA
The Game is Afoot - Warrington, PA
Plus, with summer around the corner, Funfull members have all these seasonal options available for their families:
Jolly Roger Pier Rides - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Mini Golf - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Splash Mountain - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Speed World - Ocean City, MD
Old Pro Golf - Ocean City, MD
OC Bay Hopper - Ocean City, MD
Ayers Creek Adventures - Berlin, MD
Frontier Town Waterpark and Mini Golf - Berlin, MD
Zelky’s Beach Arcade - Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sorella Amore - Millville, DE
Captain’s Quarters and Captain’s Karts - Millville, DE
Delaware State Fair - Harrington, DE
Surfside Golf - Chincoteague, VA
Maui Jack’s Waterpark - Chincoteague, VA
Funland Amusements - Chincoteague, VA
Libertino Lanes - Chincoteague, VA
Iron Pony Adventure Park - Chincoteague, VA
Chincoteague E Bike Rentals - Chincoteague, VA
Tiki Hut Shaved Ice - Salisbury, MD
Families that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:
- Access to a variety of family entertainment venues
- Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more
- Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual option at a discount
About Funfull:
Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to a diverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month – with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities like trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All You Can Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mental health and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have fun together anytime, anywhere.
Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates a win-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helps businesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promoting economic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, local entertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer base without additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.
Funfull is currently available in:
Frederick, MD
Delmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague, VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)
Feasterville, PA
Glen Carbon, IL
Treasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)
Plus, more markets to be announced shortly
