FUN NEWS FOR PHILADELPHIA, PA AREA RESIDENTS: FUNFULL HAS ADDED THE WILMINGTON BLUE ROCKS AS AN “UNLIMITED” PARTNER

Members of Funfull can now enjoy this MLB team’s home games free with Funfull membership.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are an ideal way to introduce kids to our national pastime.” — Vishal Patel, CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funfull, the “hot” membership program for family entertainment, is proud to announce the Wilmington Blue Rocks is now an “Unlimited” partner. Members of Funfull can now enjoy this MLB team’s home games free with Funfull membership.The High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals MLB team, the Wilmington Blue Rocks are considered one of the most community-oriented teams in Minor League Baseball. Blue Rocks promotions at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium include “Pups in the Park” for dog owners and lovers; Fireworks Friday, with a fireworks display every Friday night; Family Funday, including a pregame catch on the field and a postgame opportunity to run the bases; a Cowboy Hat Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gate; $2 Dog Wednesdays, when hot dogs are just $2 each; and much more.“We’re so pleased to offer, on a free-with-membership basis, Minor League Baseball that includes a huge amount of fun for families,” said Funfull CEO Vishal Patel. “The Wilmington Blue Rocks are an ideal way to introduce kids to our national pastime.”Funfull members in the Feasterville, PA area are able to enjoy these fun venues on an “Unlimited,” or free with membership, basis:Altitude Trampoline Park Feasterville - Feasterville, PAGame Gallery - Langhorne, PATNT Amusements Inc - Southampton, PAKeep Music Alive - Feasterville, PAThunderbird Lanes - Philadelphia, PAThunderbird Lanes - Warminster, PAHistoric Fallsington Inc - Levittown, PAThe Game is Afoot - Warrington, PAPlus, with summer around the corner, Funfull members have all these seasonal options available for their families:Jolly Roger Pier Rides - Ocean City, MDJolly Roger Mini Golf - Ocean City, MDJolly Roger Splash Mountain - Ocean City, MDJolly Roger Speed World - Ocean City, MDOld Pro Golf - Ocean City, MDOC Bay Hopper - Ocean City, MDAyers Creek Adventures - Berlin, MDFrontier Town Waterpark and Mini Golf - Berlin, MDZelky’s Beach Arcade - Rehoboth Beach, DESorella Amore - Millville, DECaptain’s Quarters and Captain’s Karts - Millville, DEDelaware State Fair - Harrington, DESurfside Golf - Chincoteague, VAMaui Jack’s Waterpark - Chincoteague, VAFunland Amusements - Chincoteague, VALibertino Lanes - Chincoteague, VAIron Pony Adventure Park - Chincoteague, VAChincoteague E Bike Rentals - Chincoteague, VATiki Hut Shaved Ice - Salisbury, MDFamilies that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:- Access to a variety of family entertainment venues- Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more- Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual option at a discountAbout Funfull:Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to a diverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month – with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities like trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All You Can Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mental health and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have fun together anytime, anywhere.Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates a win-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helps businesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promoting economic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, local entertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer base without additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.Funfull is currently available in:Frederick, MDDelmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague, VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)Feasterville, PAGlen Carbon, ILTreasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)Plus, more markets to be announced shortly