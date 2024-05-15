ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CVS Health Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – CVS

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) resulting from allegations that CVS may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased CVS securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24975 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 1, 2024, before market hours, CVS issued a Current Report on Form 8-K announcing its first quarter 2024 results and revising its full-year 2024 guidance. Among other items, CVS reported $88.4 billion in revenue, missing expectations of $89 billion. The Company stated that higher utilization of healthcare services, meaning more insurance dollars spent, weighed on its results in addition to Medicare reimbursement rate cuts that will continue to pressure CVS for the remainder of the year. The revised full-year 2024 guidance, included “[r]evised GAAP diluted EPS guidance to at least $5.64 from at least $7.06”; “[r]evised Adjusted EPS guidance to at least $7.00 from at least $8.30”; and “[r]evised cash flow from operations guidance to at least $10.5 billion from at least $12.0 billion”.

On this news, CVS’s stock price fell $11.40 per share, or 16.8%, to close at $56.31 per share on May 1, 2024.

