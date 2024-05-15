Jamf announces new tailored solutions aimed at empowering managed service providers

New offerings will help managed service providers better serve their customers with Jamf

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced it is rolling out new offerings to better support managed service provider (MSP) partners. Jamf announced Jamf Insights, a single dashboard to provide a multi-tenanted view of an entire customer estate, and the Jamf Service Provider plan, a comprehensive plan that brings together Jamf products and a dedicated MSP support service.



“We value our MSP partners and we want to ensure they are well-supported with the Apple expertise that Jamf is known for,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “These new tailored partner solutions will enhance and further strengthen our partnerships with MSPs by enabling them to simplify, automate, and scale their practices by combining Jamf’s products and expertise in one place.”

Jamf Insights provides partners visibility across all the devices in their fleet

Jamf Insights is a single dashboard providing a multi-tenanted view of an entire customer estate and key device metrics delivering an enriched experience through a simplified interface. The Jamf Insights dashboard includes detailed inventory and remediation capabilities using MDM commands, device and usage analytics and streamlined workflows, all through a single pane of glass. This will help partners easily support customers’ devices to enhance security and provide a powerful user experience.

New Jamf Service Provider plan extends the value of Jamf Insights into a turnkey, scalable solution

The Jamf Service Provider plan is a comprehensive plan that brings together Jamf Insights, Jamf Pro, Jamf Auto Update and a dedicated MSP support service. This will enable partners to simplify, automate and scale their practice by combining Jamf’s products and expertise in one place.

These new offerings are built upon technology from Jamf’s acquisition of dataJAR in July 2023, a UK-based leading MSP focused on providing powerful Apple and Jamf services for businesses and educational organizations.

