Moxies’ newest Feature Menu showcases all the best flavours of Summer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for patio season, Moxies is delighted to share the details of their 2024 Summer Feature Menu. From now until September 14th, guests will be treated to 8 new items - 5 refreshing beverages and 3 delicious dishes. Upholding the renowned restaurant’s reputation for high-quality food and drinks made in-house daily, the most recent additions have been created using the freshest in-season ingredients available.

Chef Brandon Thordarson, Director of Culinary and Beverage for Moxies, is excited to elevate the dining experience and present a curated menu of artfully crafted flavours that is a unique blend of knowledge and passion. An exclusive collaboration with Executive Chef Kenta Takahashi, Canada's #1 Top Pastry Chef for 2020, 2023 & 2024, means diners can expect a bespoke contemporary menu containing one-of-a-kind, crave-able dishes and exceptional cocktails that taste just as spectacular as they look.

“When creating the concept for this feature menu, each element needed to capture the bright, light, and delicately warm flavours of Summer. I wanted to highlight the wonderful freshness of the produce available during the season, providing a fully immersive experience for our guests” shares Chef Brandon. “It was also a great pleasure working with Chef Kenta, having witnessed his incredible journey and experiencing first-hand his vast flavour expertise.”









Amongst the new menu items is the Citrus Habanero Salmon Sandwich, a dish combining the natural sweetness of fresh mango with mild habanero spice and tender flavourful salmon; the Super Greens Salad which features fresh strawberries, with diced avocado, topped with quinoa crunch & parmesan cheese; and for dessert, the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich, a house-baked, cinnamon-dusted churros sandwich with vanilla bean ice cream, specially created for Moxies by Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar’s Executive Chef Kenta Takahashi.





Making it a Spritz-style Summer, three new cocktails have been included on Moxies’ core drinks menu - a Grapefruit Bliss Spritz made with Ruffino Prosecco Rosé, Aperol, and grapefruit juice to create a delicious sunset in a glass; the classic Aperol Spritz, a favourite subtly tart and fruity patio cocktail; and the Hugo Spritz, an elegant and light beverage made with floral elderflower liqueur and fresh muddled mint. For those who prefer a balanced blend of sweet and citrusy flavours with a spicy kick, the Moxies Cantaritos served in a Don Julio clay mug, is a perfect choice. This Summer, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a new light Spanish-style lager, Madrí Excepcional.









About Moxies

Moxies, a premium casual Canadian concept owned by Northland Properties and Dallas Stars proprietor Tom Gaglardi, is well-known for delivering a uniquely stylish and relaxed guest experience through its blend of high-end design, uncompromising food and beverage items, and a friendly, energetic approach to hospitality. The menu at Moxies offers globally inspired flavours with fresh, high-quality ingredients made fresh in-house. Moxies serves lunch, dinner, happy hour, and a late-night menu seven days a week at over 58 restaurant locations across Canada and in the United States, including Boston, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Miami, Scottsdale, Toronto, and Vancouver.

