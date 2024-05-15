Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat Releases Annual List of Exemplary Architecture, Engineering & Construction Projects Around the World

2024 Award of Excellence winners capable of catalyzing “a paradigm shift in design and construction practices”

Chicago, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) announced today its 2024 Award of Excellence winners, more than 100 of the most exemplary projects in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry and adjacent disciplines. Projects from across the globe were recognized in over 20 categories and subcategories, including Best Tall Building, Innovation, Urban Habitat, Repositioning and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. (Click here to view the complete list of categories and winners.)

"This year's submissions showcase the wide spectrum of architectural innovations, construction techniques and urban visions transforming tall-building design internationally, as well as the evolving role of livable density in shaping our cities and skylines," explained CTBUH CEO Javier Quintana de Uña. "These projects demonstrate not only architectural excellence but also the need to prioritize sustainability, resilience and human-centric design, setting new benchmarks and aspirations for the entire AEC industry."

CTBUH distributed an international call for its 2024 awards program in December and received detailed submissions from architects, engineers, developers, contractors and a wide array of other companies involved in sustainable vertical urbanism worldwide.

In February, expert juries began reviewing submissions, including extensive project data, technical drawings, written descriptions and detailed photography, and then deliberated and decided which met stringent criteria (awards category submission requirements and criteria can be found here). Jurors were chosen for their standing in their industry, as well as geographical and demographic diversity.

"As someone who has been immersed in the field for a number of years, I was both astounded and heartened by the varied and groundbreaking ideas articulated in the evaluated projects," said Julia Köhler, Senior Structural Consultant at CREE GmbH and a juror in the Innovation category. "They reflect the nearly limitless potential and appetite for reimagination and improvement within the AEC industry."

Marion Charlier, Advanced Building Solutions & Sustainability Lead at ArcelorMittal and a member of the Construction category jury, viewed this year’s CTBUH Award of Excellence competition in practical terms, as a catalyst for "a paradigm shift in design and construction practices that pave the way for a truly sustainable built environment."

Charlier shared, "I discovered a wealth of projects that present a real possibility of delivering substantial reductions in environmental impact—projects that are replicable in many different contexts. I look forward to learning more about such endeavors at CTBUH’s upcoming international conference, 'New or Renew,' which captures a pivotal dilemma facing the construction industry: whether to prioritize new constructions or focus on the adaptation of existing structures for the sake of environmental, economic and social sustainability."

Award of Excellence winners now move on to the next stage of judging: project teams present their submissions to attendees and live juries at the CTBUH 2024 International Conference, September 23–27, in London and Paris, after which overall winners for each category will be selected and announced at an award ceremony and dinner.

Now in its 21st year, the CTBUH awards program can enhance the reputation of and desirableness to enlist the companies responsible for selected projects.

"I’m here not only representing a project but also a university, a country, and an entire region: Latin America…You cannot fathom what this prize [means] to a lot of people back home," stated Pablo Forero, Creative Director & Co-founder at Taller Architects, in Bogota, Colombia, who represented last year’s award winner in the Best Tall Building, Americas category: Engineering Laboratories, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, also in Bogota. "The Award of Excellence was pivotal for our firm. It has heightened staff morale and is elevating our profile within the industry. We are confident this recognition will lead to meaningful collaborations with partners and clients globally."

Additionally, this year’s Award of Excellence introduces the Global Community Award, which empowers non-jurors to actively participate in acknowledging outstanding projects. Intended for enthusiasts and professionals alike, the inclusive Global Community Award embraces a diverse range of perspectives and fosters a sense of camaraderie and collaboration within the international AEC community. Global Community Award submissions will be accepted online until September 16, ensuring ample time for participants to review and vote for their favorite projects.

For more information on the CTBUH awards program, including jury members by category and all prior Award of Excellence winners, please visit https://awards.ctbuh.org.

Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to smarter, more sustainable cities and a more viable future for global populations. CTBUH is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Shanghai, China, and Venice, Italy. CTBUH’s worldwide membership network includes companies from fields such as real estate development, architecture, engineering, cost consulting, building management and construction, among others. In addition to hosting leading industry events, CTBUH produces research and reporting on issues of significant consequence to its membership. Its most utilized asset is its building database, a compendium of detailed data, images and technical information on more than 30,000 tall buildings throughout the world. CTBUH is best known to the public as the arbiter of tall building height and the global authority that bestows titles such as the "World’s Tallest Building." For more information, please visit ctbuh.org.

