Colorado Supreme Court to hear arguments at Central High School in Pueblo

DENVER – The Colorado Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Central High School in Pueblo before an audience of students. Limited seating for the public will be available, and visitors must show government-issued identification to enter the school.

The visit is part of the Colorado Judicial Department’s Courts in the Community, an outreach program the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals initiated on Law Day (May 1), 1986, and will be the first one conducted in-person since the pandemic began. Courts in the Community was developed to provide Colorado high school students insight regarding the Colorado judicial system and illustrate how disputes are resolved in a democratic society. These are not mock proceedings. The court will hear arguments in actual cases from which it will issue opinions. The court generally issues opinions within a few months of the arguments.

All seven justices hear cases together. They are Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright and Justices Monica M. Márquez, William W. Hood III, Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Carlos A. Samour Jr., and Maria E. Berkenkotter.

The two cases are:

23SC272, Terra Management Group et al. v. Keaten et al.: Terra Management Group and Littleton Main Street (collectively “Terra”) asked the Supreme Court to review this case after the Court of Appeals upheld a $10.5 million judgment against the companies, which own and manage an apartment building where Kathleen and Delaney Keaten lived. The mother and adult daughter in late 2017 smelled a strong chemical odor in their apartment and believed it came from a suspected meth lab in the apartment below theirs. They reported that the fumes worsened over time, and alleged in a lawsuit that Terra failed to respond to their complaints. Eventually, the tenant in the apartment below the Keatens was evicted, but Terra failed to follow its own policy, which called for photographing contents removed from apartments of evicted tenants. The Keatens photographed the contents, which included multiple gas canisters and propane tanks, items commonly used in manufacturing meth. Terra renovated the unit, but did not save any samples of the carpet or any other evidence. Later testing found traces of meth in the Keatens’ apartment and in the apartment below theirs. The Keatens’ lawsuit claimed that Terra violated the Premises Liability Act. After a trial to the court, the court determined Terra was liable for failing to protect the Keatens and that it knowingly and willfully failed to preserve evidence. The Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court’s decision, and Terra appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed to clarify an ambiguity in existing case law regarding the timing of a party’s prelitigation duty to preserve evidence.

22SC869, Kevin Matthew Dhyne v. The People of the State of Colorado: Kevin Dhyne asked the Supreme Court to review his conviction on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Dhyne was renting a basement apartment when a detective received a tip that an IP address belonging to the property owner, who lived in the same house, was being used to download child pornography. The detective sought and received a warrant to search the “house, garage and any outbuildings.” When the detective arrived at the property, he was met by Dhyne, who emerged from a private entry into the basement apartment. Dhyne told the detective he used the property owner’s internet connection, and the detective searched the entire property including Dhyne’s apartment. He seized laptops from Dhyne’s apartment, and later obtained a new warrant to search the computers, one of which contained child pornography. Dhyne sought to suppress the evidence at his trial, arguing that the initial search warrant did not cover his apartment because it was a separate residence. The trial court agreed, but admitted the evidence, saying it probably would have been discovered anyway since Dhyne told the detective he was using the property owner’s internet connection. The Supreme Court agreed to review the case to consider whether the initial search violated Dhyne’s constitutional rights, and if it did, whether the trial court erred in admitting the evidence.

The proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024, in the auditorium at Central High School, 216 E. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004. A question-and-answer session, during which the students may ask questions of the attorneys, will follow the arguments in each case. At the conclusion of the second argument, the students also will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with the Supreme Court justices.

There will be a limited number of seats for the public. Video recordings from the two arguments will be available online within one to two days of the arguments at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/live/.

Editor’s Note:

The documents related to these two cases are located at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Education/Materials.cfm?s=Spring&y=2024.

Additional information on the Courts in the Community program is available at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/Education/Community.cfm .

News media organizations interested in recording the arguments may contact Jon Sarché at jon.sarche@judicial.state.co.us or 720-625-5811.

Media opportunity

What: Colorado Supreme Court Oral Arguments

When: 9 a.m. – noon, May 9, 2024

Where: Central High School, 216 E. Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

Photo opportunities. During oral arguments, the requirements set forth in Chapter 38, Rule 3 of the Colorado Supreme Court Rules are in effect. Rule 3 is attached. Highlights include:

A request for expanded media coverage (https://www.courts.state.co.us/Media/request/) must be filed in advance with copies to counsel for the parties (see below). If granted, only one video camera and/or one still camera is allowed, and that media source must share and pool its coverage with other media. No flash attachments or lighted television cameras are allowed during the arguments. The camera operator may use a tripod, but shall not change location while court is in session.

Following each argument, during the question-and-answer interaction between the students, lawyers and justices, access is open for media opportunities without the limitations of Rule 3. All media representatives also are welcome to photograph the luncheon immediately following the cases.

Schedule:

9 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Opening remarks 9:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. 23SC272: Terra Management Group et al. v. Keaten et al. 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Justices conference; attorneys answer students’ questions 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 22SC869: Dhyne v. People 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Justices conference; attorneys answer students’ questions 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. Justices answer students’ questions 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. (est.) Lunch, justices and selected students

