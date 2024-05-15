Egypt joins the International Agency for Research on Cancer
Published in section: IARC News
Publication date: 15 May, 2024, 13:43
Direct link: https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/egypt-joins-the-international-agency-for-research-on-cancer/
There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,739 in the last 365 days.
Published in section: IARC News
Publication date: 15 May, 2024, 13:43
Direct link: https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/egypt-joins-the-international-agency-for-research-on-cancer/