Introducing The Motherhood Initiative, A First-of-its-Kind Program Changing the Way Companies Support Working Mothers

Nearly 90 percent of women become mothers, while 43 percent of mothers leave the workforce. The Motherhood Initiative provides a solution to bridge this gap.

FORT WAYNE, IND., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, neli and ELIXR announce a groundbreaking partnership along with the launch of The Motherhood Initiative , a first-of-its-kind program dedicated to revolutionizing the way companies support working mothers.The Motherhood Initiative is the only corporate offering that provides a comprehensive, holistic support system for women and moms in the workforce. The initiative combines neli's focus on total well-being and robust community building with ELIXR's consulting and coaching services to build organizational muscle around understanding motherhood, its impact on businesses, and how to close the gaps for working moms and everyone who works with them.“Working moms are overwhelmed, burnt out, and looking for a lifeline,” said Brittany King, Co-Founder and CEO of neli. “The fact remains, a significant gap exists between American companies and the women and moms who work there. We developed The Motherhood Initiative to help bridge that gap.”The Motherhood Initiative offers companies the opportunity to provide total support for families within the organization, which not only creates a positive work environment for mothers and mothers-to-be, but also helps improve company ratings and prevents turnover. The Motherhood Initiative offers programs beginning in pregnancy and continuing throughout the various stages of motherhood, with special offerings for new and postpartum moms. Women can access content and courses from OBGYNs, therapists, nutritionists, career coaches, and more on neli’s platform while engaging with ELIXR’s one-to-one and group coaching within their organizations.“There are more moms in the workforce than ever before, but our current system simply isn’t built for working mothers,” said Jess Ringgenberg, Founder of ELIXR. “Everyone either works with a mom, for a mom or as a mom, which means that supporting working mothers is a responsibility for every company, at every level, and on every team.”Together, neli and ELIXR are pioneering a new way of supporting working mothers, advocating for systemic change, and providing practical solutions that deliver immediate results.About nelineli’s platform provides a vibrant community of working moms the space to learn, share, and grow together, addressing the physical and emotional aspects of motherhood alongside corporate and career-focused content. It is the only platform where corporate leaders and career coaches work in tandem with doctors, therapists, and more to provide a holistic resource hub for the woman’s total well-being.About ELIXRELIXR works with companies to address systematic gaps for women and mothers in the workplace. Their consulting and coaching services build organizational muscle around understanding motherhood, its impact on businesses, and how to close these gaps for working moms and everyone they work with.