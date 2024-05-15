Boralex announces the election of its directors and highlights of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) held its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today. During the online meeting chaired by Alain Rhéaume, Chairman of the Board, shareholders elected directors and adopted the resolutions proposed.

Mr. Rhéaume opened the meeting by outlining Boralex's highlights for the year 2023, a year of strong, disciplined and profitable growth despite challenging economic conditions. He highlighted the increase in the Company's project portfolio, while operating assets continued to deliver high returns and increased diversification in terms of technology, customer base and partnerships. Boralex also made substantial strides in corporate social responsibility, including the adoption of a new integrated risk management framework under the direct supervision of the Board of Directors. Finally, Mr. Rhéaume underlined the arrival of Mr. Dominique Minière on the Board at the beginning of 2024.

Election of directors

All nominees proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 8, 2024, were elected directors of Boralex. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Nominee For Against # % # % André Courville 71,458,609 96.85% 2,323,599 3.15% Lise Croteau 71,088,387 96.35% 2,693,821 3.65% Patrick Decostre 71,459,070 96.85% 2,323,138 3.15% Marie-Claude Dumas 67,842,050 91.95% 5,940,158 8.05% Marie Giguère 69,760,832 94.55% 4,021,375 5.45% Ines Kolmsee 70,585,450 95.67% 3,196,757 4.33% Patrick Lemaire 71,380,991 96.75% 2,401,217 3.25% Dominique Minière 72,501,687 98.26% 1,280,521 1.74% Alain Rhéaume 70,372,235 95.38% 3,409,973 4.62% Zin Smati 70,351,823 95.35% 3,430,384 4.65% Dany St-Pierre 70,594,358 95.68% 3,187,849 4.32%

The final voting results on all questions submitted to a vote at the Annual Meeting will be filed with SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).



About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 6,7 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com .

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications



Boralex Inc.



438-883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Stéphane Milot

Vice President, Investor Relations



Boralex Inc.



514-213-1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com

