Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 Between Clark and Watertown

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Contact:

Dan Sitter, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Pipe repair work on U.S. Highway 212 is scheduled to begin during the week of May, 20, 2024. This reconstruction project will mill and overlay approximately 21 miles on Highway 212 from Clark to west of Watertown. The project also includes two miles of Highway 212 shoulders and service roads in Watertown.

Weather dependent, cold milling and asphalt operations are scheduled to begin Monday, June 10, 2024. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should be prepared for delays through the work zone.

Border States Paving, Inc. of Fargo, ND is the primary contractor for this $11 million project. The overall completion project completion date is Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-