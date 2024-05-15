Empowering Change: OSCE Workshop sets the stage for a just and inclusive energy transition in Central Asia

In recent years, all Central Asian countries have set ambitious targets for renewable energy deployment and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Meeting these commitments in a sustainable and resilient manner will require efforts to ensure that the transition meets the needs of all segments of society, substantial investment in workforce development, particularly in renewable energy education and training, and increased participation of women in the field.

Against this backdrop, on 13 May the OSCE organized a regional workshop on “Fostering a Just and Inclusive Energy Transition in Central Asia”, supported by USAID Power Central Asia. Held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the event gathered over 50 representatives from the Ministries of Energy and Education, universities, the energy industry, and civil society from the five Central Asian countries.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness for the need for a just and inclusive transition to ensure long-term sustainability and success, and to initiate discussions on how key sectors can collaborate to bridge divides and establish the necessary conditions. The discussion was prompted by the findings of the recent OSCE publication "Advancing a Just Energy Transition in Central Asia: Women’s Key Role in the Energy Sector," which highlights the pivotal role of inclusivity in the energy transition process.

"Promoting a just and inclusive energy transition in the region holds the promise not only of addressing the climate crisis, enhancing energy security and economic development, but also of improving energy access, empowering women and involving youth, thus contributing to a sustainable and resilient future," said Giulia Manconi, OSCE Senior Energy Security Adviser.

The workshop also featured a brainstorming session where participants jointly identified key action areas for a just and inclusive energy transition in the region. Themes such as creating local value, leveraging technological innovations, enhancing educational curricula, addressing energy poverty, and empowering women in the energy sector emerged as critical pillars for the region's sustainable energy future. The workshop laid a solid foundation for new OSCE initiatives that will help to further collaborative action to promote a just and inclusive energy transition in Central Asia.

The workshop was organized within the framework of the OSCE Project on Promoting women’s economic participation in the energy sector for energy security and sustainability in Central Asia, co-financed by Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and Poland.