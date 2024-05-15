Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev strongly condemned attempted assassination of Prime Minister of Slovakia

AZERBAIJAN, May 15 - 15 May 2024, 20:29

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his official X account vehemently condemning the attempted assassination of Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico.

“The attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico has deeply shocked me. I strongly condemn this attack. We stand with Prime Minister Robert Fico, his family, and the people of Slovakia. I wish him a swift recovery,” the post said.

