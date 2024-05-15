TrustFunds to Offer Seamless Electronic Earnest Money Services to Bright MLS Users

About

The First & Only Earnest Money Solution Fully Integrated with the MLS. TrustFunds provides comprehensive electronic earnest money solutions directly integrated with the MLS platform. Our solutions enable buyers, agents, brokers, and companies holding earnest money funds to easily process, manage, track, and reconcile earnest money transactions in one convenient web-based tool. TrustFunds mission is to provide more time for more life by simplifying, securing, and closing digital gaps across the real estate industry.

