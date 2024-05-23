Global Charities Unite Together to Support the Rapid Growth of India
Prime Minister Modi (centre left) with IMF founders Himani Sood (centre right) and MP, Rajya Sabha - Satnam Sandhu
Prime Minister Modi's forward-thinking policies and dedication to the nation's progress have made India a global economic powerhouse and great for charities to collaborate with Indian business sectors”LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) a global charitable organization and the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), an Indian NGO, are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to reinforce their commitment to humanitarian projects in India. TUFF has been impressed by India's emergence as a prominent global leader across various sectors under the current government. The collaboration between these two charitable entities aims to mutually enhance their impact, promote communal harmony, peace, and unity, while also striving to nurture a sense of national pride, celebrate Indian values, and emphasize civic responsibility.
— Dr.Shamender Talwar
In light of India's progress, the TUFF team led by their founders Anna Bornholt Prior & Dr Shamender Talwar had traversed multiple Indian states, engaging with individuals from diverse backgrounds. It has become evident that India is making significant strides in its journey towards development and economic expansion under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His efforts have propelled the nation to new heights, consolidating its position as the world's fifth-largest economy and setting it on course to become the third-largest by 2030.
Anna Prior, co-founder of TUFF said "Our organization is excited for the opportunity to work in the new India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The evident growth and immensely positive developments in varied fields and sectors are undeniable. India or Bharat, has always been a great country. Still, under Modi, it will return to even greater glory, the potential of which has not been seen before, unified under potentially equalised communities to become even greater with time. I agree with Himani Sood's sentiments, and through our partnership with the Indian Minorities Foundation, TUFF aims to enhance the already outstanding work they are doing to support the Indian government in bringing harmony to every Indian. India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse is attributed to its government's economic reforms and proactive approach to strengthening international relations. Successful diplomatic engagements have led to strong trade partnerships and foreign investments, driving growth in information technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors. International organizations and rating agencies have praised India's robust growth and predict it to be one of the fastest-growing major economies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-thinking policies and dedication to sustainable development have transformed the Indian economy and improved the lives of millions. In the coming months, TUFF & IMF will announce a strategy plan to build a national inclusive and social cohesion project that will support every Indian from all backgrounds".
Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has implemented significant reforms and policies that have reshaped India's economy. Presently, Modi enjoys the highest domestic approval rating, with over two-thirds of Indians endorsing his performance, making him the most popular leader globally. This poll was conducted independently by Visual Capitalist in January 2024. He has focused on strengthening domestic industries, promoting entrepreneurship, and attracting foreign investments. Initiatives like Make in India and Digital India have created millions of jobs and strengthened the nation's economic power. Efforts to uplift marginalized communities and drive social development have fostered a more equitable economic environment. Schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana have ensured financial inclusion for millions, while initiatives to expand rural infrastructure have improved the standard of living for rural populations. Modi has made bold decisions such as implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and conducting demonetization exercises, which have streamlined the economy and promoted a cashless society, laying a robust foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth.
Himani Sood co-founder of the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) said “India has undergone tremendous transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the past decade, experiencing several firsts during this period. In the last ten years, India has witnessed unprecedented economic advancement, infrastructure facelift, women empowerment, employment creation, and ascent in the field of technology, innovation & space, asserting its global prominence in every sphere. India owes its progress, achievements, and global recognition to the visionary leadership, commitment, and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
About TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation).
A Global secular charitable organization working in four continents. They bridge community sectors, organizations, and government by rebuilding social integration and global community cohesion. TUFF also empowers youth through participation in sports, music, and science. Teaching education in human values, acceptance of integration, individual liberty, gender equality, understanding the environment, respect for other cultures, the rule of law and democracy. They have been established since 2011 and have the support and acknowledgments of many dignitaries like H.H. Pope Francis and President Barack Obama to name a few. The ultimate goal is to share kindness and facilitate the integration and empowerment of those people who do not have a voice, due to the numerous challenges and obstacles they face in their daily lives.
About Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF).
The idea of the Foundation came as a result of deliberations and discussions held during the All India Minority Conclave organized at Chandigarh, India in February where different spiritual and religious leaders felt the need for a unified platform. IMF's objective is to foster communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood by providing a common ground for all Minority Communities. It aims to instill national pride, celebrate Indian values, and emphasize civic responsibility. IMF seeks partnerships to leverage resources, aiming to promote patriotism and shared goals among Minority Communities.
