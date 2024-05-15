【1+4 “Tourism + MICE”】PATA Annual Summit 2024 will commence tomorrow (16 May)

MACAU, May 15 - The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Annual Summit 2024 is unveiled in Macao today (15 May) for a stretch of three days. An array of internal meetings of the association such asthe Board Meeting were held in advance before the opening ceremony tomorrow (16 May).

PATA internal meetings foster diverse exchange

Coming from across the region and beyond, PATA members gathered in Macao today (15 May) for the Executive Board Meeting, Board Meeting and other internal meetings. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and PATA members from the local tourism sector also participated in some of the meetings. Furthermore, an educational roundtable meeting convened for participants to explore cooperation and innovation in the travel and tourism industry to boost mutual exchange between academia and businesses.

At night, MGTO hosted a welcome banquet for members of the PATA Executive Board and PATA Board, including PATA Chairman Peter Semone and Chief Executive Officer Noor Ahmad Hamid. A local band was arranged to liven up the vibes with both Chinese and Western musical instruments for the night.

Opening ceremony next afternoon

The opening ceremony will take place next afternoon (16 May) and lift the curtains upon the international tourism conference. Under the theme of “Reimagining Tourism”, over 40 guest speakers from Macao and around the world will present and share at the conference.

Youth Forum and panel discussions

Among the highlights of tomorrow (16 May) are the PATA Youth Symposium 2024 and the PATA – World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) China Dialogue. Following the opening ceremony in the afternoon, there will be two panel discussions on “Marketing and Branding in Asia Pacific Tourism” and “Future-Proofing Travel and Tourism Policies”. Moderated by BBC News, the panel discussions will feature tourism heads from several destinations, including MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, who will join the first one. The Economist Impact will also present an overview of the global economic landscape and its implication for the tourism sector for the next two years, among other sessions.

Showcase Macao’s diverse offerings of “tourism +”

This year’s summit is hosted by Macao Government Tourism Office and co-hosted by SJM Resorts, S.A., with the event scheduled to take place at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macaufrom 15 – 17 May. As the first major PATA event Macao hosts after the pandemic, the PATA Annual Summit 2024 will gather over 400 tourism industry delegates from around 30 countries and regions for a string of internal meetings of the association along with a high-profile international tourism conference. As part of the program, familiarization tours in Macao or Hong Kong will also be arranged for participants to experience Macao and its twin-destination tourism with Hong Kong. The event provides the city with the opportunity to showcase to delegates from around the Asia-Pacific and beyond an update about the latest “tourism + MICE” offerings and Macao’s vibrant glamour as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

PATA has been dynamically promoting the summit highlights and the attractions of Macao as the host destination. More information and updates about the PATA Annual Summit 2024 are available at the event webpage: www.PATA.org/pata-annual-summit-2024.