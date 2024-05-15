【3rd inauguration anniversary】Macao Grand Prix Museum celebrates with free admission on 1 June

MACAU, May 15 - In celebration of the 3rd inauguration anniversary as an expanded attraction, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”), under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management, will roll out special activities and offer free admission on 1 June. With the anniversary falling on Saturday this year, residents and visitors are welcome to come and celebrate the occasion for a nice weekend.

Sign up for lots to join "BUILD the Museum" Workshop on 16 May

Three sessions of Macao Grand Prix Museum x Andy Hung (LEGO® Certified Professional) "BUILD the Museum" Workshop will be held at the Museum at 10:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on 1 June. Participants can create their own mini builds of the Macao Grand Prix Museum and local attractions out of bricks. Individuals aged seven or above can sign up for free participation either individually or as parents and children. After signups, lots will be drawn to confirm the list of participants. A small number of vacancies will be available for on-site registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested individuals can sign up on the website: https://eservice.macaotourism.gov.mo/ereg/mgpworkshop.php?lang=1 from 10:00 a.m. on 16 May until 6:00 p.m. on 19 May. The results of the lots will be revealed on the museum website (mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo) on 24 May. Individuals chosen by the lots will receive an email notification.

Solve riddles for gifts in return

On 1 June, museum visitors can enjoy not only free admission but also the fun activity “Treasure Hunt GoGoGo!”. Visitors can hunt for colorful eggs that come with riddles within, to find the answers in the Museum. By taking a photo or video of the answer to share on Facebook (set the post as “public”), WeChat or Instagram with the tag “#MGPM#3rdanniversary”, they can present the post and obtain a gift at the information counter at the basement between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on the day. Every person can get one gift on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts.

Limited special at gift shop

The gift shop at the Museum will feature a special sale of gift sets in celebration of the inauguration anniversary between 1 and 30 June. There are three kinds of special gift sets while stock lasts.

Observe International Museum Day on 18 May

In celebration of the International Museum Day, observed on 18 May annually, the Macao Grand Prix Museum will be open to the public for free visits this Saturday (18 May). Museumgoers can enjoy the activity “Racing Cars Balloon Twisting” at the following time slots: 11 a.m. – 12 noon, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Museum also just ran a booth game at Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 the day before for family participation.

Innovative enrichment for greater “tourism +” synergy

The Macau Grand Prix is an iconic major event. To offer local and visiting museumgoers an innovative journey in the world of Macao’s motorsport culture with greater fun and educational experience, MGTO commenced the expansion project of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, which was officially opened to the public on 1 June 2021. Innovative elements have since been incorporated continuously into the Museum for greater synergy of “tourism +” to enrich the experience of residents and visitors.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.