Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of the City of Louisiana

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started an audit of the City of Louisiana, located in northeast Missouri. The audit was requested by the Louisiana City Council, which had concerns about the city's financial practices. Auditor Fitzpatrick said his office started the audit on Monday, May 13 with an entrance meeting with city officials.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office last audited the City of Louisiana in 2000. Though the report was released prior to the current rating system,  the audit work revealed the city did not have formal written bidding policies and procedures, and bids were not solicited or bid documentation was not retained for purchases totaling more than $200,000.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Louisiana to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

