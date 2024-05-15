Long-Term Shareholders of Western Digital, Shift4 Payments, Walgreens, and The Beauty Health Company Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA).



Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Western Digital Corporation against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Western Digital Corporation holding shares before 2020, you may have standing to hold Western Digital harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/western-digital

Western Digital, a data storage manufacturer, has recently received public scrutiny relating to its SanDisk Extreme SSDs. A recent prospective class action was filed citing breach of contract, fraudulent and unfair business practices, and many other claims. Previously Western Digital faced another class action lawsuit in which the complaint alleged that the company brazenly tried to sneak SMR drives into its “WD Red” lineup marketed for network-attached storage devices.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Shift4 Payments against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Shift4 Payments holding shares before November 10, 2021, you may have standing to hold Shift4 Payments harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/Shift4PaymentsInc2

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company's performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4's reputation and business; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of The Beauty Health Company holding shares before 2011, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/the-beauty-health-company-update

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices had issues leading to “frequent treatment interruptions;” (2) as a result, the Company incurred significant costs to develop enhancements; (3) despite the enhancements, providers continued to experience issues with the Syndeo devices; (4) as a result, the Company would no longer market Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices and incur significant inventory write-downs; (5) as a result, the Company’s profitability would be adversely impacted; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Walgreens against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Walgreens, you may have standing to hold Walgreens harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/WalgreensBootsAllianceInc

Recently a complaint was filed against the company. The Individual Defendants willfully ignored their obligations, Walgreens’ internal controls and numerous warnings and government investigations and inquiries specifically relating to failure to address rampant misconduct in the Company’s pharmacies. The Individual Defendants failed to make a good faith effort to correct the problems or prevent their recurrence. Defendants, by their actions and by engaging in the wrongdoing described herein, abandoned and abdicated their responsibilities and duties about prudently managing the business of Walgreens in a manner consistent with the duties imposed upon them by law. By committing the misconduct alleged herein, Individual Defendants breached their duties of due care, diligence and loyalty in the management and administration of Walgreens’ affairs and in the use and preservation of Walgreens’ assets. As a direct and proximate result of the Individual Defendants’ conscious failure to perform their fiduciary obligations, Walgreens has sustained significant damages, not only monetarily, but also to its corporate image and goodwill. As a result of the misconduct alleged herein, Defendants are liable to the Company.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com