TGTE’s 4th Parliament’s inaugural Sitting to be held in New York from May 17th to 19th
TGTE was established in 2010 following the Mullivaikal Tamil Genocide and the destruction of the defacto state of Tamil Eelam in 2009.
TGTE's newly elected Members of the Parliament from around the world along with the members of its Advisory Committee, Ethics Commission, and Election Commission will attend."NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watch Live: www.tgte.tv
— Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a political formation based on self-determination, democracy, transnationalism and transparency. It's members are elected through an electoral process.
TGTE’s newly elected Members of the Parliament from around the world along with the members of its Advisory Committee, Ethics Commission, and Election Commission, will convene for its inaugural sitting of the fourth Parliament from May 17th to 19th in New York City.
TGTE’s new Members of Parliament will first take oath and then will elect its Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. The Speaker will call upon the Members to elect the Prime Minister.
The theme of the session is "Justice".
Several dignitaries will speak on topics ranging from Referendum to International justice:
1) Mr. Garo Paylan, former member of Turkish Parliament and International Human Rights Activist, will speak on "Unpunshied Armenian Genocide led to New Genocides".
2) Professor Daniel Turip from Universite de Montre'al will speak on "Tamil Eelam - Lessons Learned From 1980 and 1995 Referendums in Quebec".
3) Talks will also be delivered on Tamil National Liberation Struggle and the TGTE's role in it.
* The 10th Annual Mullivaikal Tamil Genocide Memorial lecture will be delivered by Professor David Phillips, former Senior Advisor to the United Nations Secretariat and a former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Department of State on May 18th.
Watch Live: www.tgte.tv
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
+ 16142023377
r.thave@tgte.org
