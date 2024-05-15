Crumbl Announces Winners of Teachers of the Year Award
LINDON, UT, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an overwhelming response from communities to recognize their local educators, Crumbl® is happy to announce the recipients of the Crumbl Teacher of the Year Award. This recognition is in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day, showcasing the dedication and impact of educators across local schools.
From a pool of over 60,000 nominations, these remarkable teachers have been carefully selected for their extraordinary commitment to their classrooms. Their tireless efforts, as highlighted by parents, students, friends, and fellow faculty members, have not gone unnoticed.
Crumbl is deeply grateful for the opportunity to shine a spotlight on these heroes. Their dedication to supporting their local communities is inspiring.
Crumbl extends sincere appreciation to all teachers for their invaluable contributions to the lives of students. In recognition of their achievements, one teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, three Canadian provinces, and Puerto Rico will receive a cash award and a Crumbl cookie party to celebrate their accomplishments.
To view the list of winners, please visit teachers.crumbl.com. Once again, congratulations to all the deserving recipients.
About Crumbl
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
Crumbl Teachers of the Year