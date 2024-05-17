Gold Standard X Unveils Limited Edition John Wayne Commemorative Coins
We are thrilled to present these Limited Edition John Wayne Commemorative Coins to collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Standard X, a leading name in exquisite precious metal craftsmanship, proudly announces the release of its latest collector's items: the Limited Edition John Wayne Commemorative Coins.
— Christian Lyche
Crafted under the meticulous eye of Christian Lyche, Founder of Gold Standard X, these coins are a testament to the enduring legacy of the legendary American icon, John Wayne. Each coin is meticulously designed to encapsulate Wayne's unwavering courage, indomitable spirit, and enduring impact on American culture.
The collection features two unique offerings, each a masterpiece in its own right:
1. John Wayne Combo Collection: This exclusive collection includes three individual 1 oz silver coins, meticulously crafted to celebrate different facets of John Wayne's remarkable life and career. Proudly made in the USA, these coins capture the essence of the iconic American hero in stunning silver.
2. John Wayne Commemorative 1 oz Silver Coin: A singular masterpiece, this limited edition 1 oz silver coin features a striking depiction of John Wayne, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. It is a must-have for collectors and fans alike, showcasing Wayne's enduring impact on American culture.
"We are thrilled to present these Limited Edition John Wayne Commemorative Coins to collectors and enthusiasts worldwide," said Christian Lyche, Founder of Gold Standard X. "These coins not only honor the incomparable John Wayne but also serve as tangible reminders of the values he embodied."
With limited quantities available, collectors are encouraged to secure their pieces of American history promptly.
Orders can be placed by visiting the official Gold Standard X website at goldstandardx.com.
About Gold Standard X: Gold Standard X stands as a beacon of integrity and commitment in the world of precious metals. Founded on the principles of trust, transparency, and a passion for exceptional service, GSX is your distinguished partner in the realm of valuable investments.
Media
Relations
email us here