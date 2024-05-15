Saskatchewan Agri Food Exports to Indo Pacific Region Surpasses $7 Billion

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2024

In 2023, Saskatchewan exported $7.28 billion worth of agri-food products to the Indo-Pacific Region. The top exporting destination in the region was China, with $4.3 billion worth of agri-food products exported to the country followed by Japan, India, Indonesia and Bangladesh. China is also Saskatchewan's second largest export market.

"The billions of dollars in high quality exports to the Indo-Pacific region are the result of the strong and sustainable agriculture sector in Saskatchewan," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "We will remain steadfast in our trade partnerships across the globe to support Saskatchewan's economic goals while continuing to feed a growing world."

Saskatchewan has already surpassed its 2030 Growth Plan target of $20 billion in agri-food exports with total shipments of $20.2 billion in 2023. Overall, the total value of Saskatchewan's agri-food exports increased nearly 10 per cent over the previous year. The top agri-food exports in the Indo-Pacific region were canola seed, non-durum wheat, dry peas, lentils and barley.

There are five Saskatchewan International Trade Offices in the Indo-Pacific Region that support industry efforts to promote Saskatchewan agri-value exports. They're located in China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam and India.

For more information on trade and investment opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: investSK.ca.

