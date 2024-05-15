30,000 entrepreneurs and enterprises supported to reach globally: VCCI

VIETNAM, May 15 - HÀ NỘI — In 2024, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) will roll out an action programme, in which the initial focus will be on supporting international connections and cooperation for around 30,000 business owners and enterprises, said Phạm Tấn Công, the Chairman of VCCI.

This aims to develop a strong and growing community of business leaders in the new era, and to implement the national, sectoral and local strategies for developing the business community by 2030 and the 2045.

VCCI plans to develop standards for Vietnamese business ethics and culture. This includes forming a team of top Vietnamese business leaders with global-level capabilities and strong ethics. The goals are for around ten Vietnamese billionaires to make the global list and five to be named among Asia's most powerful business leaders.

It will also support enhancing business capabilities for 200,000 entrepreneurs, with a focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), women, startups and youth. It will also facilitate international integration and cooperation for 30,000 businesses.

To support business leaders, VCCI is developing training programmes for 500 senior executives and 5,000 future leaders.

Additionally, VCCI will continue its annual Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and Provincial Green Index (PGI) assessments. This helps create a favourable, safe, and equitable investment and business environment for entrepreneurs and enterprises to thrive.

VCCI aims to have 5,000 enterprises adopt the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI).

Resolution 41 has reinvigorated Việt Nam's business community, helping entrepreneurs reposition themselves to seize unprecedented opportunities.

Vice Chairman of VCCI Hoàng Quang Phòng said that beyond supporting businesses' international engagement, VCCI is building an investment promotion platform. This connects investors with provinces, provides advisory services and provides expertise to improve local economic development.

Moreover, VCCI is establishing regional business councils to foster stronger regional linkages and more dynamic local business activities in the near future. — VNS