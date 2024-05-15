Deputy PM receives Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific

VIETNAM, May 15 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang received Vice President of Huawei Asia Pacific Zhengjun Zhang in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Quang congratulated Huawei on its business results and successes in developing markets and diversifying products and services, as well as Huawei's cooperation activities in Việt Nam.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government wants foreign investors, including those from China, to invest in areas where Việt Nam has demand and investors have strengths such as digital transformation, green transition, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence (AI).

For his part, Zhang said that Huawei has been investing in Việt Nam since 1998 and signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with local partners, including one with the Ministry of Information and Communications on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and another with the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology on training 10,000 IT engineers in the next fives years.

The Chinese group is working with Vietnamese partners to study and develop the first 5G innovation centre, he said, hoping that Huawei will participate in developing the 5G network, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and green transition in Việt Nam.

Zhang informed his host that Huawei has spent US$23.2 billion on research and development activities, accounting for more than 23 per cent of its total revenue in 2023, helping the group to lead the world in 5G network development, AI, data centre, and digital capabilities. — VNS