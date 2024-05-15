Virginia’s International Trade Team Recognized with Nation’s Top Export Award for Second Time

RICHMOND, VA - The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP)’s International Trade team recently received the “E Star” Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest honor U.S. exporters and export service providers can receive from the federal government, for the second time. U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Diane Farrell presented the 2024 President’s “E Star” Award to Jason El Koubi, President and CEO of VEDP, and Lindsey Bertozzi, Assistant Vice President for International Trade, on May 14.

The “E Star” Award, the nation’s top export honor, is presented to companies and organizations that have made significant contributions over the past four years to expand U.S. business in international markets. VEDP’s International Trade team previously won the “E Star” Award in 2007, and the International Trade team’s recognition in 2024 is a milestone achievement. Of the other groups receiving the “E Star” award this year, VEDP’s International Trade team is the only entity receiving it for the second time.

“Helping businesses develop the tools to generate sales beyond the U.S. is a catalyst for increased job growth across every region of Virginia. The International Trade team’s work in this area is a key example of how Virginia is leading the way as a top state for business,” El Koubi said.

The client companies who participated in VEDP-assisted programs in 2023 reported $1.5 billion in export revenue, which the "E" Awards Committee recognized as a significant contributor to export growth in the United States.

“VEDP has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion through development of new and innovative education programs to assist Virginia exporters and through the organization’s measurable growth of client companies in 2023,” noted U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in her congratulatory letter to VEDP.

The mission of the International Trade team at VEDP, led by Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Stephanie Agee, is to increase the number of Virginia companies selling overseas and their volume of international business. VEDP helps both new and experienced exporters enter new international markets through programs that help companies identify potential new markets, develop market entry strategies, and locate possible distributors and representatives for products or services.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) is the state economic development authority for the Commonwealth of Virginia. VEDP collaborates with local, regional, and state partners to encourage the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.