Attorney General Knudsen announces 2024 Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner">Attorney General Knudsen announces 2024 Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Jeremiah…

May 15, 2024

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Jeremiah Sifuentez, of Busby, as the winner of the third annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, during National Police Week. Jeremiah is a fifth-grade student at Spring Creek School in Decker.

In his artist statement Jeremiah said he made the poster because, “I know without law enforcement this place wouldn’t be a safe place. But all thanks to law enforcement we have a safe, clean environment.”

“It’s important that we instill an appreciation for law enforcement officers in Montana children at a young age so they can carry on our state’s ‘Back the Blue’ mentality,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Thank you to everyone who participated, and I look forward to celebrating with Jeremiah. I know Montana’s law enforcement officers appreciate the support of students across the state as they go to work everyday to keep our communities safe.”

Jeremiah’s winning poster

Attorney General Knudsen and Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Kurt Sager will celebrate with Jeremiah and his class later this month. The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices across the state and made available to law enforcement offices statewide.

Attorney General Knudsen announced the poster contest in March, encouraging elementary school students to show their appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep communities safe.

For more information on the poster contest click here.