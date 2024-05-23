Submit Release
Smart Agency Masterclass a Podcast by Agency Mastery Marks 10 Years of Insights for Marketing Agencies

Smart Agency Masterclass

Podcast for marketing agency owners marks 10 years of insight, advice, and inspiration to listeners around the world.

Hosted by highly-regarded marketing agency advisor Jason Swenk, the Smart Agency Masterclass podcast is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Ten years ago, I set out to create resources I wish I had when running my digital agency. My sincerest gratitude to all the show guests and especially the listeners that helped make my goal a reality.”
— Jason Swenk
CO, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by esteemed marketing agency advisor Jason Swenk and presented by Agency Mastery, the Smart Agency Masterclass podcast is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Over the past decade, this pivotal resource for marketing agency owners has offered unparalleled insights into the complexities of building and scaling successful agencies. Since its inception in 2014, the podcast has consistently delivered episodes every week featuring top minds in the business, providing valuable strategies and advice to both new and established agency owners and leaders around the world.

Jason Swenk, the podcast host and founder of Agency Mastery, shares his decades of expertise and the wisdom he gained from his journey, including how he navigated started his agency, grew it to 8 figures, and his notable exit through the sale of his agency. The blend of Jason’s personal experiences and the rich knowledge of his guests ensures that each episode is informative and transformative for its listeners.

What Sets the Smart Agency Masterclass Apart?

Distinguished by its practical focus, the Smart Agency Masterclass helps listeners not just learn what to do, but also how to implement these strategies effectively. Covering everything from foundational tactics for starting an agency to advanced strategies for a profitable exit, the podcast serves as a comprehensive guide to agency growth.

Meet Your Host: Jason Swenk

More than just the voice behind the mic, Jason is a family man who has built and sold significantly large agencies and helps thousands of agency owners achieve their growth goals. His straightforward and empathetic approach makes complex concepts accessible and actionable.

A Must-Listen for Agency Owners

Whether you are at the inception of your agency journey or seeking to expand, the Smart Agency Masterclass provides essential perspectives that help listeners sidestep common pitfalls and propel their agency growth. Now launching episodes twice per week, tune in to gain the knowledge needed to grow an agency smartly and sustainably.

Celebrating More Than Ten Years and 700 Episodes of Excellence

The Smart Agency Masterclass podcast has distinguished itself in an industry where many podcasts cease after just one episode. Statistically, most podcasts don't make it past their first few episodes. According to a study by Amplifi Media, up to 1/3 of approximately 2 million+ podcasts in existence have fewer than 10 episodes. In contrast, Jason Swenk’s podcast has published approximately 700 episodes in 10 years, demonstrating dedication, consistency, and resilience in content delivery.

Available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeart Radio, the Smart Agency Masterclass invites you to subscribe and benefit from the latest episodes filled with expert marketing agency owner insights.

Access episodes and exclusive content and learn more about the Agency Mastery and the Smart Agency Masterclass podcast here: https://www.agencymastery360.com/

About Agency Mastery

Agency Mastery is committed to empowering marketing agency owners to navigate industry complexities with confidence and expertise. Led by Jason Swenk, Agency Mastery offers a wealth of resources, coaching, and community support to transform agency challenges into significant achievements so founders and CEOs can enjoy the freedom of owning their own businesses with fewer growing pains along the way.

Send inquiries to: stacey@agencymastery360.com

Stacey Green
Agency Mastery
stacey@agencymastery360.com
Celebrating 10 Years of the Smart Agency Masterclass Podcast

