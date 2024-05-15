Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet May 20-22

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet May 20-22, 2024, in northwest Wyoming to tour local airports and hold a monthly business meeting.

The Commission will meet on Monday, May 20, for a tour of the Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody. An education session will take place at The Cody Hotel at the conclusion of the tour. The commission will also tour the South Big Horn County Airport in Greybull, the North Big Horn County Airport in Cowley, and the Powell Municipal Airport on Tuesday, May 21. Commission members will attend a dinner on both evenings at 6:30 p.m., but no official business is to be conducted. A full itinerary may be found on the commission website.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Wednesday, May 22, at 9:00 a.m., in the Webster Boardroom at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West (720 Sheridan Avenue, Cody). The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

WAC Meeting Agenda - May 22, 2024