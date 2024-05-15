Updated Photos of Suspects* MPD Searching for Southwest Robbery Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to locate robbery suspects.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., the victim was walking in the 400 block of C Street, Southwest, when the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058360