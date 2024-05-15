Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,758 in the last 365 days.

*Updated Photos of Suspects* MPD Searching for Southwest Robbery Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to locate robbery suspects.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., the victim was walking in the 400 block of C Street, Southwest, when the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24058360

You just read:

*Updated Photos of Suspects* MPD Searching for Southwest Robbery Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more