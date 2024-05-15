Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Candlelight Vigil

Secretary Mayorkas delivered the following remarks in his keynote address at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Candlelight Vigil in Washington, DC.

Good evening.

Every day, in cities and towns across our nation, law enforcement officials are called to serve in situations as daunting, dangerous, difficult, and varied as life itself. To a law enforcement officer, there is no such thing as a routine, risk-free dispatch.

Whenever and however that call goes out, we depend on the bravest and most dedicated among us to show up. We trust that they will know what to do, and that they will be willing, if necessary, to put their lives on the line to do it.

It takes an extraordinary type of person to answer that call; a brave, determined, heroic person – one who, every day, puts on their uniform, pins on their badge, holsters their firearm, and goes to work devoted to the well-being of others above their own.

Tonight, we are gathered to remember 282 such individuals – men and women who served their communities and our nation, and who gave to the cause of our safety and security the last full measure of their devotion. Their names are now forever etched among the 24,067 heroes who make up the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. We remember them all, and we honor them all, because they represent the very best of America.

These officers and agents investigated heinous crimes and pursued the perpetrators. They safeguarded our lives, our property, and our values. They helped people get through a moment of crisis; they kept guns and drugs off our streets; they protected our schools and houses of worship. They brought comfort and calm to their neighbors, and pride to their families and friends. All this, and so much more.

Their service will not be forgotten, even long after this candlelight vigil ends, because their contributions to our country endure.

I know that, to some here, they were colleagues, partners, and friends. To others, they were spouses, parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, daughters and sons. Their absence is felt every day, by so many, in so many ways. May all of us continue to be blessed by their memories, their stories, and the remarkable lives they led.

To the families and loved ones of the fallen with us tonight: we offer you our deepest sympathy, appreciation, and respect. No one serves alone, and we are indebted to you for the sacrifices you have made in the service of the American people and our way of life.

To the law enforcement officers here this evening: thank you for continuing to carry forward the mission our nation’s fallen so nobly advanced. Thank you for always answering the call to serve, and for doing so with great integrity, skill, and pride. We are all safer, stronger, and better because of you.

To all of you who came out to honor and remember the fallen: thank you for bringing our country together tonight, united in our reverence for the men and women of law enforcement who sacrifice so much on our behalf.

Thank you.